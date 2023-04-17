Auto

2023 KTM 390 Adventure v/s 390 Adventure X: Check differences

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 17, 2023, 01:29 pm 2 min read

The two models have similar bodywork (Photo credit: KTM)

KTM has launched the 2023 version of its 390 Adventure bike in India, days after introducing the low-cost Adventure X variant. While the two models are similar when it comes to bodywork and suspension, the latter misses out on a host of tech-based facilities. So, how do the two motorcycles differ? Let us have a look.

Both bikes have alloy rims and windscreen

Both KTM 390 Adventure and Adventure X have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, upswept exhaust, split LED headlamp, and windscreen. They ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. The former gets a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster, and Atlantic Blue and Dark Galvano Black shades. The X variant flaunts an LCD display and comes in Galactic Blue and Dark Galvano Black colors.

Both models store 14.5 liters of fuel

KTM 390 Adventure stores 14.5 liters of fuel, has a ground clearance of 200mm, and a kerb weight of 162kg. Meanwhile, Adventure X weighs 161kg. Its ground clearance and fuel storage capacity are the same as the standard model.

The X model does not have a quick-shifter

In India, the KTM 390 Adventure and Adventure X draw power from an OBD-2-compliant 373.27cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled, engine with a dual overhead camshaft. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a quick-shifter (only for the standard model). The motor generates a maximum power of 43hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 37Nm at 7,000rpm.

There is no traction control on the Adventure X

The KTM 390 Adventure and Adventure X are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, the latter misses out on traction control and cornering ABS. Suspension duties on the duo are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much do they cost?

In India, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure costs Rs. 3.39 lakh, while the Adventure X model is priced at Rs. 2.81 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). If losing out on a few electronics does not matter to you, go for the cheaper model.