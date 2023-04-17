Auto

BMW XM Label Red v/s Lamborghini Urus Performante: Features, price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 17, 2023, 11:53 am 3 min read

Both cars get 21-inch wheels

German marque BMW has unveiled the high-performance variant of its XM SUV, the XM Label Red. The limited-run car has a sporty design, an opulent cabin with several tech-based facilities, and a powerful petrol-hybrid powertrain. The premium four-wheeler rivals the Urus Perfomante model from Italian automaker Lamborghini. However, which one is a better choice? Let us have a look.

Label Red is visually more pleasing

The BMW XM Label Red has a muscular bonnet, LED headlights, wrap-around LED taillamps, an illuminated kidney grille with red accents, a wide air vent, flared wheel arches, 21-inch alloy wheels, and a rear diffuser. The Lamborghini Urus Perfomante flaunts a lengthy hood with vents, sleek LED headlights with Y-shaped DRLs, 21-inch alloy rims, fog lights, wrap-around taillamps, and quad exhaust tips.

The Label Red has a bigger wheelbase

The XM Label Red is 5,110.5mm long, 2,004mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3,104mm. Meanwhile, the Urus Perfomante has a length of 5,137mm, a width of 2,181mm, and a wheelbase of 3,006mm.

From a panoramic sunroof to a flat-bottom steering wheel

The XM Label Red offers a five-seater cabin with dual-tone red and black leather upholstery, bucket-type seats, a large center console, a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. Each unit also gets a plaque that reads "1 of 500." Urus Perfomante has a blacked-out cabin with five seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a center console-mounted armrest, cupholders, and a sunroof.

What about the tech features?

XM Label Red has a head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound system, auto climate control, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. It also gets multiple airbags and an ADAS suite. Urus Perfomante comes with auto climate control, parking sensors, airbags, an ADAS suite, a 21-speaker sound system, and a Lamborghini Infotainment System III with two touchscreen panels.

The Label Red gets a more powerful engine

BMW XM Label Red runs on a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine linked to an electric motor. The setup develops 748hp/1,000Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Urus Performante runs on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 mill that puts out a maximum power of 657hp and 850Nm of peak torque. This mill is also mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Which one is better?

In the US, the BMW XM Label Red is likely to cost around $186,000 (roughly Rs. 1.52 crore), while the Lamborghini Urus Performante is priced at Rs. 4.22 crore in India (ex-showroom). In our opinion, Label Red is a better option as it delivers better looks and a more powerful engine compared to its rival. It also offers a long list of features.