Top features of limited-run Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Collection

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 17, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Collection features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Bentley)

British luxury carmaker Bentley has taken the wraps off the limited-run Continental GT Le Mans Collection. Only 48 units of the special supercar will be produced for the global markets. The coupe commemorates the brand's multiple victories at the 24 hours of Le Mans. Each unit of the special car features a portion of a valve used in the 2003 race car's engine.

Why does this story matter?

The Bentley Continental range of vehicles is famous for its potent V8 and W12 engines, along with various bespoke elements such as a Breitling clock on the dashboard.

To make things more interesting, the automaker keeps adding various limited-run models to its line-up, almost every year.

This year, the company is celebrating two decades of its success at the iconic Le Mans race.

The supercar features a special race-themed appearance package

The Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Collection gets a specially-curated race-themed appearance package. It includes a blacked-out grille with the number 7 painted in white, a special 'Verdant Green' paint scheme with a 'Moonbeam' colored racing strip, and Mulliner-specific 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels, to differentiate from the standard Mulliner model. It also features a carbon fiber front air splitter and a rear diffuser.

It flaunts a Breitling clock in 24-hour format

To make things special on the inside, the Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Collection features a portion of a valve used in the 2003 race car's engine, on its dashboard. It has a two-seater cabin with Alcantara upholstery, bucket-type seats, carbon fiber veneers, a Bentley Signature audio system, and a bespoke Breitling dashboard clock in 24-hour format. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

It is backed by a 659hp, 6.0-liter, W12 engine

Powering the Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Collection is a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, W12 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The legendary mill puts out a maximum power of 659hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Collection: Pricing and availability

Limited to 48 units worldwide, the Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Collection will be an exclusive supercar. The automaker has not disclosed the pricing and availability details yet. We expect it to carry a hefty premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 3.29 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Also, we believe that the special model will sell out quickly, if it hasn't already.