Auto

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R v/s 2022 model: Check key differences

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R v/s 2022 model: Check key differences

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 16, 2023, 06:13 pm 2 min read

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. Representative image

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch the 2023 iteration of the Xtreme 160R in India soon. In the latest development, near-production-ready test mules of the streetfighter motorcycle were spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. The updated model will likely feature a few reworked styling elements and inverted front forks. These upgrades will make it sportier than the MY-2022 version.

Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp is currently one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world.

While the homegrown bikemaker primarily catered to the rural audience, it has now started to focus on appealing to the urban masses with modern offerings such as the Xtreme and Xpulse series.

With the updated 2023 Xtreme 160R, the automaker is planning to capture the entry-level streetfighter category on our shores.

The bike will carry forward the aggressive design philosophy

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will retain the overall silhouette of the MY-2022 model. However, we expect it to feature revised graphics and new paint schemes to increase its appeal. It will get the muscular fuel tank, a single-pod LED headlight, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp from the current model. The motorcycle would likely get redesigned alloy wheels.

It will be offered with an OBD-2-compliant 163cc engine

On the performance front, the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will now get an OBD-2-compliant 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine to comply with the new emission norms. We expect the updated model to put out 15hp/14Nm, much like the current-generation version.

The streetfighter will come equipped with inverted front forks

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will remain majorly unchanged from the 2022 model. It will come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum/disc brake on the rear wheel, along with ABS. However, unlike the telescopic units on the latter, the updated bike will get inverted front forks. A mono-shock unit should grace the rear.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will be disclosed at its launch event in the coming months. We expect the updated motorcycle to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.