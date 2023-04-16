Auto

Tesla Model X recalled in the US: Here's why

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 16, 2023, 05:06 pm 3 min read

Tesla Model X features a closed-off grille design (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla has issued a recall of 38 units of the 2023 Model X in the US market to rectify an issue with the rear-view camera. The company told National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the problem was identified in February this year. It also pushed an over-the-air (OTA) software update to all affected vehicles. However, the firmware failed to resolve the issue.

Why does this story matter?

Tesla is currently the largest EV maker across the globe. The Elon Musk-led company has been touted by many as a torch-bearer in the mass market Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment in recent years.

While the carmaker is known for pushing the boundaries in electric mobility, its reputation has been marred by several instances of life-threatening accidents caused by its vehicles.

Rear-view camera stopped functioning due to weak camera signal strength

According to Tesla, an issue with the rear-view camera surfaced in MY-2023 Model X in February. This was primarily due to weak camera signal strength found on cars running on software version 2023.2.200. To rectify the problem, the EV maker pushed an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge to all affected vehicles. However, it still issued a recall of a few units.

Camera units on a few vehicles were found faulty

Even after pushing a corrective update, Tesla went ahead and recalled a few units to fix the faulty rear-view camera unit. This issue was discovered after a thorough investigation once the new software patch was in place.

Decreased rear visibility could increase the risk of a crash

The risk of a crash/injury increases, with a decrease in rear visibility, when reversing the vehicle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of the US's Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." This was highly possible with almost all Model X units equipped with full self-driving tech 4.0. Tesla has fixed the issue via a software update.

Here's recalling the Tesla Model X

Currently a flagship SUV in Tesla's line-up, the Model X features a long and muscular bonnet, a sloping glass roof, swept-back LED headlamps, wrap-around LED taillamps, mechanized gull-wing doors, and alloy wheels. On the inside, the EV has a seven-seater cabin, featuring a minimalist dashboard with wooden inserts, a wireless charger, climate control with an integrated air purifier, and a 17.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

The EV promises a claimed range of up to 560km

On the performance front, the Tesla Model X draws power from a dual- or tri-motor setup linked to either a 60, 75, 90, or 100kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 560km on a single charge.