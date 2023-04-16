Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ Lava Blue Edition v/s Hyundai CRETA Knight edition

Apr 16, 2023

Both SUVs ride on 17-inch designer wheels

SKODA has introduced the Lava Blue Edition model of the KUSHAQ in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits between the Style and Monte Carlo variants. At that price point, it goes against the Hyundai CRETA Knight edition. Between these two mid-size SUVs, which one offers a more special experience? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

SKODA KUSHAQ is currently one of the safest SUVs in India with a 5-star safety rating according to Global NCAP. To celebrate the achievement, the carmaker has introduced a special Lava Blue Edition to its line-up in India.

In a similar manner, Hyundai also introduced the Knight edition model in the CRETA range last year, to increase the SUV's appeal on our shores.

The CRETA looks more appealing

SKODA KUSHAQ Lava Blue Edition features the Lava Blue paint scheme seen on the OCTAVIA and KODIAQ. It gets a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, dual-pod LED headlights, silvered skid plates, wrap-around LED taillights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Hyundai CRETA Knight edition sports a black-colored grille with a horizontal red insert, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, gloss black skid plates, smoked LED taillamps, and 17-inch wheels.

The CRETA has larger dimensions

KUSHAQ has a length of 4,225mm, a width of 1,760mm, a height of 1,612mm, and a wheelbase of 2,651mm. The CRETA is 4,300mm long, 1,790mm wide, 1,635mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,610mm.

Hyundai CRETA Knight edition offers a more spacious cabin

The KUSHAQ has a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment system. The CRETA has a spacious cabin with a blacked-out dashboard, red-colored AC vents contrasting red stitching on leather upholstery, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

KUSHAQ has bagged a 5-star Global NCAP test rating

For passengers' safety, the SKODA KUSHAQ has aced the Global NCAP's revised crash test with an overall 5-star rating. The Hyundai CRETA on the other hand managed a 3-star rating in the older crash test format.

The CRETA offers more engine choices

SKODA KUSHAQ Lava Blue Edition is backed by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, TSI EVO engine that develops 150hp/250Nm. Hyundai CRETA Knight edition is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol unit that makes 113hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113hp/250Nm. The former gets a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox, while the latter has a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an iVT gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

SKODA KUSHAQ Lava Blue Edition falls in the price bracket of Rs. 17.99-19.19 lakh, while the Hyundai CRETA Knight edition ranges between Rs. 13.96 lakh and Rs. 19.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the CRETA offers a better value-for-money proposition, with a superior design, spacious cabin, and more engine options in comparison to its rival in India.