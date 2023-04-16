Auto

Hyundai working on 2024 SANTA FE: What to expect

Ahead of its official launch, Hyundai's upcoming SANTA FE has been spotted doing test runs, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The 2024 iteration of the full-size SUV is expected to break cover, sometime in the coming months. The updated four-wheeler will follow the brand's modern design philosophy and will feature an overall boxy silhouette to accentuate its muscular stance.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2001, the SANTA FE was a milestone in Hyundai's SUV program of the late 1990s. It also happened to be the brand's first SUV for the global markets.

Over two decades and four generations down the line, the full-size SUV has become one of the most popular models for the South Korean carmaker in the US as well as the European markets.

The SUV will sport a boxy silhouette and all-LED lighting

On the outside, the 2024 Hyundai SANTA FE will follow the brand's new-age design philosophy and sport a boxy silhouette. It will likely feature a sculpted hood, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, a full-width DRL, a large grille, a nearly-flat roof with silvered roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV will get connected-type LED taillamps.

The car will feature a dual-screen setup and ADAS functions

The interiors of the upcoming Hyundai SANTA FE are under wraps. However, we expect the full-size SUV to feature a spacious three-row cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, a wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It would likely be offered with hybrid powertrain options

The technical details of the 2024 Hyundai SANTA FE are yet to be revealed. We expect the upcoming SUV to be offered with a choice of hybrid powertrains. The current generation car gets a 1.6-liter Smartstream engine in either a full-hybrid or plug-in hybrid guise.

Should Hyundai bring the 2024 SANTA FE to India?

Hyundai is expected to disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2024 SANTA FE at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect the full-size SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at $30,085 (approximately Rs. 24.62 lakh) in the US. In our opinion, Hyundai should definitely consider bringing the updated four-wheeler to the Indian market.