Top features of BMW R nine T 100 Years edition

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 26, 2023, 10:50 am 2 min read

BMW R nine T 100 Years edition features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the R 32 model, German marque BMW Motorrad unveiled the special 'R Nine T 100 Years' edition. The limited-edition retro-scrambler motorcycle is now available in India with a price tag of Rs. 24 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler is equipped with exclusive Option 719 milled parts and features a unique chrome-plated tank with Black Storm metallic paintwork.

Why does this story matter?

Making its first appearance in September 1923, the R 32 model carved a legacy for BMW Motorrad with its air-cooled, two-cylinder, boxer engine.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the bikemaker has introduced a limited-run 'R Nine T 100 Years' edition with specially designed parts and accessories to make it stand out.

Here's a look at the top features of the retro-inspired scrambler motorcycle.

The scrambler flaunts wire-spoked wheels and bar-end mirrors

To complete the retro-inspired look, the BMW R nine T 100 Years edition flaunts a chrome-plated muscular fuel tank with a Black Storm metallic color scheme and hand-painted pinstripes. It features a round LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with an LED taillight. The motorcycle rides on wire-spoked wheels.

Exclusive Option 719 milled parts

To make a style statement with the limited-run R nine T 100 Years edition, BMW Motorrad has used exclusively designed Option 719 milled parts from the Shadow and Shadow II Billet packs. These include components such as blacked-out bar-end mirrors, textured footpegs, adjustable hand levers, chromed tank covers, milled cylinder head covers, a front engine cover, a seat holder, and an oil filler plug.

Adaptive cornering headlight and Riding Modes Pro ensure rider safety

For the safety of the rider, the BMW R nine T 100 Years edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, cornering ABS, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Riding Modes Pro, adaptive cornering headlight, and cruise control. Suspension duties are taken care of by 46mm inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit with cast aluminum single-sided swingarm at the rear.

It is backed by a 1,170cc boxer-twin engine

The limited-run BMW R nine T 100 Years edition draws power from a 1,170cc, air-and-oil-cooled, four-stroke, 8-valve, boxer-twin engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a shaft-type end drive. The motor generates a maximum power of 109hp and a peak torque of 116Nm.