Page Loader
Home / News / Sports News / Ben Stokes becomes second Englishman with this Test double: Stats
Summarize
Ben Stokes becomes second Englishman with this Test double: Stats
Ben Stokes completed 50 Test wickets against India

Ben Stokes becomes second Englishman with this Test double: Stats

By Parth Dhall
Jul 14, 2025
04:06 pm
What's the story

England captain Ben Stokes has completed 50 wickets against India in Test cricket. The English skipper reached the landmark on Day 5 of the 3rd Test at Lord's, the Home of Cricket. Stokes attained the feat with his second wicket of the final innings. He is only the fourth player to have recorded 50 wickets and 1,000 runs against India in the format.

Stats

50 Test wickets against India

Stokes completed his 50th Test wicket against India after dismissing KL Rahul on Day 5. He touched the mark in his 24th Test appearance against the opposition. He averages around 31 in this regard. Stokes's only five-wicket against India came in the 2016 Mohali Test (5/73). Notably, India are the first side against whom Stokes completed 50 wickets in the format.

Milestone

Fourth player with this double

As mentioned, Stokes has become only the fourth player with the double of 50 wickets and 1,000 runs against India in the format. He has joined Pakistan's Imran Khan, England's Ian Botham, and West Indies' Garry Sobers on this elite list. Notably, Stokes owns a century and five fifties against India in Test cricket. He owns 1,135 Test runs at 25.22 against India.