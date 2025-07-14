Ben Stokes becomes second Englishman with this Test double: Stats
What's the story
England captain Ben Stokes has completed 50 wickets against India in Test cricket. The English skipper reached the landmark on Day 5 of the 3rd Test at Lord's, the Home of Cricket. Stokes attained the feat with his second wicket of the final innings. He is only the fourth player to have recorded 50 wickets and 1,000 runs against India in the format.
Stats
50 Test wickets against India
Stokes completed his 50th Test wicket against India after dismissing KL Rahul on Day 5. He touched the mark in his 24th Test appearance against the opposition. He averages around 31 in this regard. Stokes's only five-wicket against India came in the 2016 Mohali Test (5/73). Notably, India are the first side against whom Stokes completed 50 wickets in the format.
Milestone
Fourth player with this double
As mentioned, Stokes has become only the fourth player with the double of 50 wickets and 1,000 runs against India in the format. He has joined Pakistan's Imran Khan, England's Ian Botham, and West Indies' Garry Sobers on this elite list. Notably, Stokes owns a century and five fifties against India in Test cricket. He owns 1,135 Test runs at 25.22 against India.