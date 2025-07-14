How the Sun's angle delayed Shubhanshu Shukla's return to Earth 

Under high solar beta conditions, a spacecraft is constantly bathed in sunlight, which can raise its external temperature to as high as 120-150°C. However, the internal temperature is maintained between 20-30°C for astronaut comfort and electronic equipment operation. This heat buildup strains station systems like radiators, solar panels, and even the spacecraft docked to the ISS. To avoid pushing systems beyond designed limits, NASA schedules sensitive activities—like undocking and re-entry—just after these periods end.

Mission delay

Return set for July 14, splashdown on July 15

The Axiom-4 crew's return journey is now set for later today with splashdown off the American coast at 3pm IST on July 15. At the time of writing, Shukla, the mission pilot, along with commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary had entered the Dragon Grace spacecraft. They have donned their space suits for the 22.5-hour journey to Earth. The undocking is expected to happen at around 4:30pm IST.