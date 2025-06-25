Shubhanshu Shukla picked this SRK song for ISS launch day

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, pilot of Axiom‑4 and India's second-ever astronaut, shared a launch-day playlist ahead of his historic liftoff to the International Space Station (ISS) . At 12:01 pm IST, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying him lifted off from Cape Canaveral. His anthem? AR Rahman's Yun Hi Chala Chal from the movie Swades. The song, featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan , is known for its uplifting lyrics and adventurous spirit, setting a perfect tone for this international spaceflight mission.

Playlist details Other songs in the playlist The Axiom-4 mission's launch day playlist also features Thunder by Imagine Dragons, a powerful anthem of ambition and resilience. Another addition is Supermoce, a dynamic track that reflects the energy and focus of the mission. The final song on the list is Buvohely, a Hungarian piece with introspective lyrics and rich composition that brings a moment of calm before launch. Together, these songs reflect determination, wonder, and cultural diversity—mirroring Shukla's own journey from Earth to stars.

Post-launch address Shukla calls his space launch a 'kamaal ki ride' After the successful launch of the Axiom-4 mission from Florida, Shukla addressed Indians in Hindi and called his space launch a "kamaal ki ride." He said, "Namaskar, my dear countrymen! What a ride! We are back in space once again after 41 years. It's an amazing ride. We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5km per second."

Mission significance Shukla urges countrymen to take pride in the mission Shukla added, "The Tiranga embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station but to India's Human Space Program. I want all of you to be part of this journey." He also urged everyone to take pride in this mission and said, "Together, let's initiate India's Human Space Program. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!"