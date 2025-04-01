What's the story

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have publicly refuted the narrative of neglect and abandonment after returning from a long stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

The duo, who were supposed to complete an eight-day mission but ended up spending 286 days in orbit due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, addressed these allegations at a press conference in Houston.

They firmly denied ever feeling neglected or stranded during their time aboard the ISS.