'We weren't stranded on ISS'—Sunita Williams rejects claims of neglect
What's the story
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have publicly refuted the narrative of neglect and abandonment after returning from a long stay at the International Space Station (ISS).
The duo, who were supposed to complete an eight-day mission but ended up spending 286 days in orbit due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, addressed these allegations at a press conference in Houston.
They firmly denied ever feeling neglected or stranded during their time aboard the ISS.
Astronauts' perspective
'We were focused on our work'
"I never felt stuck," Williams said, highlighting how she and her crew focused on the job at hand during their long mission.
"I think we were just really focused on what we were doing and trying to be part of the team," she added.
Wilmore also reiterated this in a Fox News interview, stating, "Stuck? OK, we didn't get to come home the way we planned. But in the big scheme of things, we weren't stuck."
Accountability
NASA and Boeing share responsibility for delays
When asked who should be held responsible for their prolonged stay in space, Wilmore said both Boeing and NASA are to blame.
He said, "Is Boeing to blame? Sure. Is NASA to blame? Sure. Everybody has a piece in this."
He also took personal responsibility as the commander of Crew Flight Test (CFT), adding, "There are many questions that as the commander of CFT (Crew Flight Test), I didn't ask, so I'm culpable."
Clarification
'We weren't abandoned or forgotten'
Wilmore cleared their case in light of allegations by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, that they were "abandoned in space by the Biden administration."
He said, "So in certain respects we were stuck, in certain respects maybe we were stranded. But based on how they were couching this, that we were left and forgotten in orbit, we were nowhere near any of that at all."
Homecoming
SpaceX Dragon capsule facilitated their return
The astronauts were finally brought back to Earth by a SpaceX Dragon capsule last month.
Williams noted that the situation allowed many people, including Musk and Trump, to understand the importance of US involvement as a space-faring nation.
The pair's extended mission has sparked national attention and discussions about accountability in space exploration missions.