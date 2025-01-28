Sunita Williams relearning how to walk after 7-month ISS stay
What's the story
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) for the past seven months, is now "trying to remember what it's like to walk."
This long stay wasn't part of the original plan for her and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore.
They were on the Starliner spacecraft's inaugural journey, which was initially scheduled to last eight to 10 days.
Unexpected extension
Extended mission duration surprises astronauts
Williams was surprised at the long mission duration, saying they had expected a longer stay because of the spacecraft's maiden voyage. But not several months longer.
"It was a little bit of a shock, actually," Williams told CBS News. "We thought it would be about a month, but the extended stay was a bit different."
Family ties
Williams maintains family connections amid extended space stay
Despite the surprise extension of their mission, Williams is making the most of her time in space. She is using this opportunity to share her unique experiences with people on Earth.
The mission has affected her personal life, especially her relationship with her aging mother and family. To keep these connections alive, she communicates regularly with them from space.
Return postponed
Safety concerns delay astronauts' return to Earth
The extended stay of Williams and Wilmore in space was attributed to safety concerns surrounding the Starliner spacecraft. These issues prompted NASA to delay their return.
Initially, SpaceX's Crew-9 Dragon mission was slated to bring them back in February. However, they are now supposed to return in late March or April.
Until then, they have to stay on the ISS for a smooth transition of operations.