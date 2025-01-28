Know everything about 'scene selector' in JioCinema on Android
What's the story
With a vast library at your disposal, finding the perfect watch on JioCinema can be overwhelming. However, the scene selector feature makes it easy.
Also called content filters, they allow users to quickly locate movies, TV shows, or music videos that match their preferences.
This guide will walk you through accessing and using this feature on Android devices for a personalized viewing experience.
Installation
Installing and activating JioCinema
Before you can use JioCinema on your Android device, you need to install it. Open Google Play Store, search for "JioCinema," and hit install.
The first time you open it, you might land on the JioCinema TV activation page. Just enter your mobile number there, follow the OTP verification process, and voila! You've activated the app and it's ready for use.
Content selection
Navigating to your preferred content
Once the app is open, click on "Language" to access content in various languages. Select your favorite language for a customized list.
Use filters at the top to switch between movies, TV shows, and music videos. Choose genres like comedy or romance to narrow your search.
Sort videos by newest first or popularity to streamline your experience on JioCinema for Android.