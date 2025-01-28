Want vibrant Facebook posts? Here's how to animate text
What's the story
Facebook's "Text Delight" feature adds a whole new layer of fun and interactivity to your social media experience.
By simply typing certain words or phrases in your posts and comments, you can create colorful animations that bring your interactions to life.
This tutorial shows you how to use this exciting feature on your Android device, so you can make your Facebook experience as vibrant as possible.
Getting started
Trigger fun animations in your posts
To use Facebook Text Delights on Android, you don't need to tweak any settings.
Just open the app and start a new post or comment.
Type in magic words like "congrats," "xoxo," or "best wishes" to make animations happen.
Those keywords will turn a different color on their own, indicating they're interactive.
Posting with flair
Engage your friends with clickable surprises
After typing a specific word or phrase, press "Post" or "Comment." The text will turn a different color, indicating it's interactive.
Tapping on the words will initiate fun animations like balloons for "congratulations" or hearts for "xoxo." This adds an element of surprise and invites your audience to interact with your post.
You can now make your Facebook posts on Android more exciting with Text Delight animations.