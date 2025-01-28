Here's how to personalize user profiles in JioCinema
What's the story
Customizing user profiles in JioCinema on Android devices improves your viewing experience by providing personalized content recommendations and accessibility.
Whether you're creating profiles for family members or simply want to separate your viewing preferences, JioCinema offers a tailored setup.
This tutorial guides you through the process of creating and customizing user profiles, from navigating to the profile section to implementing content restrictions.
Accessing profiles
Access and create profiles easily
To begin customizing user profiles on JioCinema, first launch the app on your Android device.
Locate the profile section, typically located at the top left corner of the screen. Here, you can see existing profiles or create new ones.
If you want to create a new profile, particularly with a JioCinema Premium family subscription, this is where you start.
Customizing profiles
Customize for everyone
Once you're in the profile section, click on "Add Profiles" or "Create Profile" to set up a new one.
With a premium subscription, you can create up to four profiles, so everyone in the family gets their space.
Give each profile a unique name and picture by selecting "Edit Profile" in the profile settings.
This is important for identifying users and accurately customizing content recommendations.
Setting restrictions
Safe viewing for kids
JioCinema makes it easy to set content restrictions based on age ratings like U, U/A seven plus, and U/A 13 plus/16 plus. This way, everything your child watches is appropriate.
Choosing "For kids" when setting up a profile streamlines the process. It automatically adjusts restrictions for selected age ratings, ensuring a personalized and safe viewing experience on Android devices.