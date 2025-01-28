How to host 'Live Audio Rooms' on Facebook for Android
What's the story
Facebook's Live Audio Rooms feature enables users to create and join live audio discussions right from their Android devices.
This tutorial offers a comprehensive, step-by-step guide to using this exciting feature.
Whether you're interested in starting your own room or joining an ongoing conversation, we've got you covered.
From updating your app to managing the room and engaging with participants, these instructions will ensure you have a seamless experience.
Preparing
Setting up your space
Before creating or joining Live Audio Rooms, make sure to update your Facebook app on your Android device. This way, you can enjoy all the new features.
Public figures or members of Facebook groups with the ability to create rooms can start a Live Audio Room.
Group admins have the power to decide who gets to create rooms, giving them control over who can start live audio discussions.
Hosting
Launching your room
To initiate a Live Audio Room, navigate to your profile or a group where you have hosting privileges.
Locate the option to create a room, likely near the "What's on your mind?" prompt.
Invite speakers from your friends, followers, or verified personalities prior to going live.
Throughout sessions, listeners can be elevated to speakers, fostering interactive discussions.
Managing interaction
Engaging your audience
Live Audio Rooms accommodate up to 50 speakers and unlimited listeners. Plus, hosts can now spotlight nonprofits for listener donations.
Interactive features like Raise Your Hand, real-time reactions, live captions, and the ability to send Stars keep the conversation flowing.
These tools empower your community to actively participate and show their appreciation during your events.