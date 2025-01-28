Flipkart in your language? Here's how to make it happen
What's the story
Adjusting the language in the Flipkart app on Android is easy and makes shopping more enjoyable.
It allows you to browse the app in familiar languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada.
This article guides you through the steps to change the language setting in Flipkart, which serves a wide range of users.
Menu navigation
Accessing language settings made easy
To change your language preference in the Flipkart app, start by tapping the three horizontal lines () at the top left corner of your screen.
This will open a menu with several options like "My Account" and "Orders."
However, to change the language, look for either a direct "Choose language" option or locate it under "Settings."
This is the key step to personalizing your app experience.
Language selection
Selecting your preferred language
After clicking on "Choose language," a list will pop up with options such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
By selecting your desired language and clicking "Save" or "Apply," the app's interface will be transformed.
Make sure to save these changes! This way, the app will always run in your selected language from now on.
Verification process
Ensuring changes are applied
To ensure your new language settings take effect, you will need to close and then reopen the Flipkart app.
When you open it again, you will see your chosen language reflected across the entire app.
If it doesn't work the first time, try repeating the process or restarting your device. Sometimes, changes take a bit of time to fully propagate through an app's system.