Tired of boring picks? Personalize Prime Video in seconds
What's the story
Customizing the "Recommended for You" section in Amazon Prime Video on Android devices makes a world of difference in your viewing experience.
This guide offers a simple, step-by-step process to fine-tune those recommendations, ensuring the content you see aligns more closely with your tastes.
By following these steps, you can easily curate your viewing suggestions to better reflect your preferences, transforming each browsing session into a personalized, enjoyable experience.
Preferences
Mark your preferences with thumbs
Use the "Thumbs up/Thumbs down" feature on Amazon Prime Video's detail pages to fine-tune your recommendations.
Giving a "Thumbs up" indicates you want more of the same, leading to related recommendations.
On the other hand, a "thumbs down" reduces the chances of encountering similar titles.
This way, you can accurately tailor your viewing suggestions.
Profile personalization
Explore and adjust through profiles
The ability to create multiple profiles under one Amazon Prime Video account is great because each profile gets its own personalized recommendations.
By using the "Thumbs up/Thumbs down" feature on a specific profile, you can fine-tune that profile's recommendations without affecting others.
This is super handy for families sharing an account but with different tastes in movies and TV shows.
Navigation bar
Navigate and discover new content
Amazon Prime Video's new user interface has a spiffy content-forward navigation bar at the top of the screen. You'll see options like Home, Movies, TV Shows, Sports, Live TV, and more.
Dive into those categories! That's where you'll find your next binge-watch and help fine-tune your recommendations by showing what interests you within these sections.