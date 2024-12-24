Summarize Simplifying... In short Anil Kapoor is teaming up with director Suresh Triveni and writer Prajwal Chandrashekar for the film 'Subedaar'. The film, also featuring Radhikka Madan, is produced under the banners of Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' look: Strong, brave, and ready for battle

By Tanvi Gupta 12:15 pm Dec 24, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video celebrated veteran actor Anil Kapoor's 68th birthday on Tuesday by unveiling the first look of his upcoming action-drama film, Subedaar. The sneak peek, a one-minute and 47-second video, features Kapoor in a military avatar, exuding intensity, and power as he declares "Fauji tayyar (Soldier is ready)." The caption read: "A special day calls for a special announcement (cake emoji). #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon, (sic)."

Positive reactions

Fans and celebrities laud Kapoor's performance

The first look of Subedaar has been widely appreciated by fans and other celebrities. Social media comments varied from "Looks Amazing! Goosebumps in the first look," to "Salute to subedaar." One fan even appreciated Kapoor's timelessness, saying "Happy Birthday, what a swag & always remarkable." Fighter director Siddharth Anand also praised the actor's performance saying, "Love love it!! What a birthday gift to your fans! Like us!"

Twitter Post

Check out the first look teaser of 'Subedaar'

Production details

'Subedaar' marks Kapoor's collaboration with Suresh Triveni

Subedaar is a joint effort of Kapoor, director Suresh Triveni, and writer Prajwal Chandrashekar. Vikram Malhotra, Triveni, and Kapoor produce the film under the banners of Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. It also features Radhikka Madan in an important role. After completing a schedule for the film earlier this year, Kapoor thanked the team and their shared love for the project on social media.