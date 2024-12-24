Summarize Simplifying... In short Allu Arjun, star of 'Pushpa 2', is facing backlash for a scene deemed disrespectful to police, leading to a complaint by Congress leader Theenmar Mallanna.

This adds to Arjun's legal troubles following a tragic incident at the film's premiere that resulted in his arrest.

Amidst this, protesters stormed Arjun's residence, causing damage and chaos, leading to the arrest and subsequent release of six individuals.

Allu Arjun is facing legal troubles

'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun accused of disrespecting police; complaint filed

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:13 pm Dec 24, 202412:13 pm

What's the story Allu Arjun, the star of the blockbuster Pushpa 2, is mired in legal troubles despite his professional success. Now, a Congress leader has filed a complaint against the actor for allegedly showing disrespect toward police in the movie. The latest accusation comes on top of Arjun's previous legal troubles related to a stampede at the film's premiere which resulted in a woman's death and his arrest.

Allegations

Complaint details: Issue is with this scene in 'Pushpa 2'

Congress leader Theenmar Mallanna filed a complaint against Arjun, director Sukumar, and the producers of Pushpa 2. Mallanna's allegations are based on a scene in the film where Arjun's character urinates in a swimming pool in the presence of a police officer. He called the scene "disrespectful," adding it undermined the dignity of law enforcement officers.

Legal action

Mallanna demanded strict action against 'Pushpa 2' team

Mallanna has demanded strict action against the makers and Arjun for this "offensive portrayal" of the police. This fresh complaint only adds to Arjun's legal woes from a tragic incident at the Pushpa 2 premiere. A woman died and her son was critically injured in a stampede triggered by a rowdy crowd. Things got so out of hand that Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024.

Bail and unrest

Arjun's interim bail and public protests

After his arrest, Arjun was sent to 14-day judicial custody but was later granted interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of ₹50,000. Amid these legal troubles, protesters on Sunday stormed Arjun's Hyderabad residence demanding justice. They vandalized the property and raised a ruckus. Six accused were nabbed, who were later released on bail.