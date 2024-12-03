'Pushpa 2' ticket prices

What's the story The much-anticipated release of Pushpa 2: The Rule has already stirred controversy with its sky-high ticket prices, some going as high as ₹2,400. The exorbitant prices are common in premium theaters in Mumbai and Delhi, but in this case, other multiplexes have allegedly hiked their rates by 10-15%. The aggressive pricing strategy has sparked a debate in trade circles about its effect on audience turnout.

Trade experts have raised concerns that the steep ticket prices of Pushpa 2 could alienate key demographics. Gurmeet Singh Seble, a Delhi-based cinema operator, told Mid-Day, "Films like Pushpa 2 are meant to unite audiences across socio-economic strata, but pricing this high risks alienating key demographics." He also emphasized the difference between single-screen theaters and multiplexes in terms of ticket sales because of these inflated prices.

Seble noted that while all eight shows at single-screen theaters in Delhi, priced between ₹235 and ₹250, are sold out, PVR Plaza has only sold 10% of its tickets. He worried that such pricing could hurt the movie business. "PVR will kill the movie business like this. Rates need to be corrected," he warned.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala has termed the high ticket prices a "gamble" by the makers. He said, "The ticket prices are high in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It's a risk because people should like it in one viewing, or it could be a deterrent." "Most people will watch it on the first day because of the hype. This is cashing in on people's expectations. If the word of mouth is good, then [exhibitors] will continue with these prices."

The sky-high ticket prices of Pushpa 2 have also sparked widespread disappointment among fans. Some fans claimed to have seen prices as high as ₹3,000-₹3,500 for early tickets on booking portals. This has left many in a dilemma whether to watch the movie in theaters or wait for its online release. Despite the controversy, anticipation remains high for Pushpa 2, which continues the story of Pushpa Raj and Srivalli as a married couple with intense action and drama.