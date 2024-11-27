Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite its intriguing plot about a US-based marketing whiz diagnosed with advanced Laryngeal cancer, the film 'I Want To Talk' has struggled at the box office, earning just ₹1.68cr in its first five days.

'I Want to Talk' box office collection

'I Want to Talk' fails to cross ₹2cr after Day-5

Nov 27, 2024

What's the story Abhishek Bachchan's latest film, I Want to Talk, is having a disappointing run at the box office. The movie, which was released on November 22, has failed to cross the ₹2cr mark in its first five days. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film only managed to collect around ₹18L on its fifth day. Would it have been better to release it on OTT platforms?

The film opened with a collection of ₹25L on its first day, followed by ₹55L on the second day. The third and fourth days saw collections of ₹53L and ₹17L respectively. Despite these figures, the total earnings for I Want To Talk stand at a meager ₹1.68cr after five days in theaters.

'I Want to Talk' plot and production details

I Want To Talk narrates the story of Arjun Sen (Bachchan), a marketing genius based in the USA, who is diagnosed with advanced Laryngeal cancer. The film has been produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under Rising Sun Films. Despite its interesting narrative and star-studded cast, it has not made a mark at the box office till now.