Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report", a film inspired by the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, has seen fluctuating box office performance, peaking over weekends and dipping during weekdays. Despite this, it has managed to amass ₹20.4cr by its 12th day.

The film, featuring Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, has received praise from political figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah.

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' remains steady; collects ₹20.4cr after Day 12

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:06 am Nov 27, 2024

What's the story Vikrant Massey's latest film, The Sabarmati Report, has crossed the ₹20cr mark at the box office on its 12th day of release. Despite a major drop in numbers, the film continues to hold strong. On Tuesday, it earned ₹90L, bringing its total collection to ₹20.4cr. The film needs to hold this pace in order to emerge as a hit.

Box office performance

'The Sabarmati Report' witnessed fluctuating daily earnings

The day-wise box office performance of the Sabarmati Report has been a rollercoaster ride. The film opened with ₹1.25cr on Day 1 and witnessed an increase in collections over the weekend, earning ₹2.1cr and ₹3cr on Day 2 and 3 respectively. However, the following weekdays saw a dip in earnings with collections ranging from ₹1.15cr to ₹1.55cr per day till Day 7 (₹1.15cr).

Weekend surge

Film's earnings saw a boost on Day 9 and 10

The Sabarmati Report saw a boost in its earnings on the ninth and 10th days of release, raking in ₹2.6cr and ₹3.1cr respectively. However, the film's collections dipped again on the 11th day to ₹ 90L. Despite these fluctuations, it has managed to cross the ₹20cr mark by its 12th day at the box office.

Political acclaim

'The Sabarmati Report' received praise from political figures

The Sabarmati Report, inspired by the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, has been lauded by several top political personalities. Among them are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs of India Amit Shah. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, also features Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna alongside Massey.