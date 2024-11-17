How to apply for Ayushman Vay Vandana card in India
The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, launched under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme, has seen more than 10 lakh enrollments in three weeks since its launch. The card was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29. About 60% of these enrollees, or around four lakh people, are women, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Let's see how to apply for the card.
Benefits and eligibility criteria
The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card provides access to a comprehensive list of healthcare services at government and private hospitals under the AB PM-JAY network. Applicants must be permanent residents of India and aged 70 years or older to be eligible for this card. An Aadhaar card is also required for those who wish to apply.
Application process for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card
The application for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card is a multi-step process through the Ayushman app. Click on Login as beneficiary, enter captcha, mobile number, select the mode of authentication, and click Login. Then enter beneficiary details, Aadhaar details, and details of family members to complete the eKYC process. Once all details have been filled and eKYC completed, applicants can download their card upon approval of the application.
Over 4,800 senior citizens have already benefited
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that over 4,800 senior citizens have already availed the benefits of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card. This includes over 1,400 women who have availed healthcare services through this initiative. The card is a part of the government's efforts to provide comprehensive health coverage to India's elderly population.