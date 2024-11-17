Summarize Simplifying... In short The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, available to Indian residents aged 70 and above, offers access to a wide range of healthcare services.

The application process involves entering personal and Aadhaar details via the Ayushman app, followed by an eKYC process.

With over 4,800 senior citizens, including 1,400 women, already benefiting, this initiative is a significant step towards comprehensive health coverage for India's elderly. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The card was launched on October 29

How to apply for Ayushman Vay Vandana card in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:50 pm Nov 17, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, launched under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme, has seen more than 10 lakh enrollments in three weeks since its launch. The card was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29. About 60% of these enrollees, or around four lakh people, are women, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Let's see how to apply for the card.

Requirements

Benefits and eligibility criteria

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card provides access to a comprehensive list of healthcare services at government and private hospitals under the AB PM-JAY network. Applicants must be permanent residents of India and aged 70 years or older to be eligible for this card. An Aadhaar card is also required for those who wish to apply.

Steps

Application process for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card

The application for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card is a multi-step process through the Ayushman app. Click on Login as beneficiary, enter captcha, mobile number, select the mode of authentication, and click Login. Then enter beneficiary details, Aadhaar details, and details of family members to complete the eKYC process. Once all details have been filled and eKYC completed, applicants can download their card upon approval of the application.

Beneficiaries

Over 4,800 senior citizens have already benefited

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that over 4,800 senior citizens have already availed the benefits of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card. This includes over 1,400 women who have availed healthcare services through this initiative. The card is a part of the government's efforts to provide comprehensive health coverage to India's elderly population.