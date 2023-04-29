India

India records 7,171 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 29, 2023, 10:42 am 1 min read

The new XBB.1.16 variant is reportedly responsible for the recent surge in COVID-19 infections

India has recorded 7,171 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to more than 4.49 crore, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data updated on Saturday. With 40 new deaths due to the disease, the death toll went up to 5,31,508. Reportedly, the new XBB.1.16 variant, named Arcturus, is responsible for the recent surge in infections.

Fatality rate stands at 1.18%

The official data also revealed that the active caseload in India had decreased to 51,314. So far, over 4.43 crore people have recovered from the novel coronavirus. The current recovery rate is 98.7%, while the fatality rate is 1.18%. Additionally, over 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to the citizens since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation campaign in January 2021.