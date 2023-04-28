India

SC orders activist Gautam Navlakha to pay Rs. 8 lakh

SC orders activist Gautam Navlakha to pay Rs. 8 lakh

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 28, 2023, 08:29 pm 1 min read

Navlakha has been under house arrest since November last year

The Supreme Court on Friday asked activist Gautam Navlakha to pay an additional Rs. 8 lakh as an expense for police protection, reported the Indian Express. Notably, the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case has been under house arrest since November last year. At that time, the apex court directed him to deposit Rs. 2.4 lakh for police protection.

Total bill of Rs. 66 lakh pending: ASG

The top court's order came after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju submitted that a total bill of Rs. 66 lakh was pending. The court also directed Raju to reply within two weeks on Navlakha's petition seeking to be shifted elsewhere in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Currently, he is under house arrest at a public library in the city.