Mumbai shocker: Body of 53-year-old woman found in plastic bag

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 15, 2023

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the police said

In a shocking incident, the body of a 53-year-old woman was found inside a plastic bag in the Lalbaug area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, reported ANI. The decomposing body was reportedly kept in a closet for months. A 21-year-old woman, the daughter of the deceased, has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the case.

Brother, nephew of deceased registered missing complaint

According to the police, the deceased woman's brother and nephew filed a missing persons report at the Kalachowki police station on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pravin Mundhe said the body was discovered while police were searching a first-floor apartment. The body has now been sent for post-mortem, and the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the police stated.