India

Complaint filed seeking revocation of Washington pro-Khalistani protesters' passports

Complaint filed seeking revocation of Washington pro-Khalistani protesters' passports

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 27, 2023, 01:58 pm 3 min read

SC lawyer files complaint with Delhi Police, seeks revocation of pro-Khalistan protesters' passports

Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Vineet Jindal filed an official complaint with the Delhi Police on Monday against pro-Khalistani supporters protesting at Indian Embassy in Washington, United States (US). According to reports, the complaint also urges the police to lodge an FIR against the separatist supporters and to take action against them by revoking their passports as per law.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes amid the significant rise in extremist and separatist elements in America after the Punjab Police initiated a nationwide crackdown on the pro-Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh earlier this month.

Not only in the US, but numerous Khalistani supporters have also been staging protests in Canada and the United Kingdom (UK).

Details on SC lawyer's complaint

As per the complaint by Jindal, the pro-Khalistani supporters abused and threatened India's Ambassador to the United States (US), Taranjit Singh Sandhu, as well as the Indian embassy staff in Washington. Furthermore, the protestors also vandalized the place and verbally and physically attacked an Indian journalist outside the Indian Embassy during Saturday's protests, reported the news agency ANI.

Know about Saturday's pro-Khalistani protest in Washington

During their protest on Saturday, separatist supporters in America threatened the Indian Ambassador to the United States and the Indian government. The protesters included men of all ages in turbans who rallied pro-Khalistani slogans. Organizers also reportedly used microphones to deliver anti-India speeches in Punjabi and English, accusing the Punjab Police of human rights violations.

Details on pro-Khalistani protesters' vague claims on Indian government

The complaint also alleged that one of the demonstrators is heard in a widely circulated video making false claims about the killings of religious minorities in India. "This hypocrisy comes to an end now. There will come a day when the windows of your cars will break, and you will have nowhere to run to," protesters allegedly said while threatening the Indian embassy.

Delhi Police files case over pro-Khalistan protest in London

On Friday, the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with a pro-Khalistan protest that took place at the Indian High Commission in London, UK. As per ANI, the case was registered under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP), Unlawful ActivitiesPrevention Act (UAPA), and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following the order from the Home Ministry.

Canada: Indian envoy canceled event over security concerns

In a similar development, an event set to be attended by the Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, in British Columbia was canceled on March 19 due to security concerns amid a violent pro-Khalistani protest. The event was organized at Surrey's Taj Park Convention Centre to reportedly welcome the Indian envoy to the Canadian west coast for the first time.

Know about Punjab Police's crackdown on Singh

To recall, the Punjab Police ramped up its statewide crackdown to arrest pro-Khalistani leader Singh on March 18. However, the Waris Punjab De chief is still on the run. A convoy of over 50 police vehicles pursued Singh and his associates to apprehend them after the radical preacher's last location was tracked in Jalandhar's Shahkot. Despite this, he still managed to escape the police.