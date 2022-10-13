World

Denounce November 6 Khalistan referendum by SFJ: India tells Canada

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 13, 2022, 10:13 am

India designated SFJ founder GS Pannu a terrorist in 2019.

India sent a demarche to the Canadian government on Tuesday asking it to stop and denounce the purported Khalistan referendum organized by the proscribed terrorist organization Sikh For Justice (SFJ) in Ontario on November 6. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa asked the Canadian government to take action against those trying to fuel secessionist sentiments and terror activities against India on Canadian territory.

Context Why does this story matter?

The outlawed group SFJ had organized a similar exercise at Brampton, Ontario on September 18.

India requested Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against SFJ founder GS Pannu, which Interpol rejected.

Hundreds of people carrying yellow flags marched the streets of Canada last month to vote in a "pro-Khalistani" referendum and create an independent homeland for Sikhs. India condemned the act.

Information 'Ensure Canadian property isn't used to spread anti-India hatred'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) demarche to the Canadian High Commission called on the Canadian government to ensure that none of its property is used to spew hatred against India or its people. Two days prior to the September 18 exercise, the Justin Trudeau government had stated to India that it respected India's territorial integrity and didn't recognize such so-called referendums.

Details SFJ radicalizing Sikh students: India to Canada

The demarche said that the organizers of the referendum aimed to polarize the Indian diaspora and radicalize students from the Sikh community to vote in the referendum organized next month. It said the proscribed outfit reaching out to Indian students to enlist and divide them on religious lines was a matter of grave concern apart from politicizing the environment of educational institutions.

Pannu Pannu claimed responsibility for 2017 RPG attack in Mohali

India has repeatedly implored the US and Canada to act against Pannu both North American neighbors have inexplicably looked the other way. Pannu faces 22 cases including three of sedition registered in Punjab. He claimed responsibility for a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali in 2017. In 2019, India banned SFJ and declared Pannu a terrorist under the UAPA.