COVID-19: India registers 7,533 new cases, 44 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 28, 2023, 11:12 am 1 min read

India has recorded more than 4.49 crore cases of COVID-19 until now

India registered 7,533 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a 19.4% drop compared to Thursday's 9,355 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Friday morning. The total number of coronavirus infections has now increased to over 4.49 crore. Meanwhile, with 44 new fatalities on Thursday, the death toll rose to 5,31,468.

Over 220.6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered

As per the official data, the country's active caseload stands at 53,852. So far, more than 4.43 crore patients have recovered from the deadly disease, and the recovery rate is currently at 98.69%. Additionally, over 220.6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the citizens in India since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation campaign in January 2021.