Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions flared in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary proposed restoring the region's special status, leading to protests from BJP members.

Prime Minister Modi accused the opposition of stirring up divisions among tribal communities and attempting to halt a women's empowerment scheme.

BJP leaders, including Smriti Irani and Yogi Adityanath, denounced the resolution as illegal and warned against reigniting terrorism in Kashmir. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Modi was addressing a rally in Dhule, Maharashtra

Modi reacts to J&K Assembly chaos over Article 370 resolution

By Chanshimla Varah 03:41 pm Nov 08, 202403:41 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDI) at a rally in Maharashtra's Dhule. He accused them of conspiring against Kashmir by passing a resolution to restore Article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly. "As soon as Congress and INDI alliance got the chance to form government in J&K, they started with their conspiracies against Kashmir...," he said.

Accusations

Modi accuses Congress of sowing division among tribal communities

Further, PM Modi alleged that the Congress was trying to divide tribal communities, just like how religious differences led to the partition of India. He also alleged that the opposition was trying to stop the Majhi Ladki Bahan Yojana, a women's empowerment scheme. "Congress's agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country... Now Congress is inciting SC, ST, and OBC categories against each other," he added.

Unrest

J&K Assembly resolution sparks controversy and protests

The ruckus at the assembly was sparked when Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution to restore the region's special status. This was supported by MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, who put up a banner on Article 370 in the assembly. The resolution sparked protests from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members who were marshaled out of the assembly after trying to disrupt proceedings.

Condemnation

BJP leaders condemn J&K Assembly resolution as 'illegal'

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has condemned the resolution as "illegal and unconstitutional," citing its abrogation by Parliament in August 2019. Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani assured that Article 370 would not be reinstated and accused the opposition alliance of attempting to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also criticized efforts to restore Articles 370 and 35A, warning that such actions could reignite terrorism in Kashmir.