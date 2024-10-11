Summarize Simplifying... In short Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, has gained the support of four independent MLAs and is in talks with the Congress for further backing.

J&K: 4 Independent MLAs support Omar Abdullah; Congress decides today

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:18 am Oct 11, 2024

What's the story Four Independent MLAs have pledged their support to the National Conference (NC)—boosting the party's strength in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to 46 members. The NC Legislature Party head Omar Abdullah announced that four of the seven Independents have supported the NC, helping it surpass majority threshold. The NC, with 42 sears, is now the largest party, and with its allies—the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)—holding six and one seat, respectively, it has a clear majority.

Omar also announced that discussions are underway with the Congress, which has been given a day to decide on supporting the NC in forming the government. On Thursday, he was unanimously elected as the leader of the NC legislative group, as confirmed by NC president Farooq Abdullah. Expressing his gratitude to the NC legislators for their support, Omar stated that this selection grants him the right to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Separately, Congress MLAs are set to meet on Friday afternoon in Srinagar under the leadership of JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra to select the Congress Legislature Party Leader. Additionally, Omar emphasized that the primary focus of the NC-Congress government will be to pass a resolution advocating for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Farooq had also said that the government aims to bridge regional divides and build trust within the Hindu community.