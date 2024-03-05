Next Article

'Article 370' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Article 370' seeks momentum on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 10:09 am Mar 05, 202410:09 am

What's the story Aditya Dhar is one of the most bankable filmmakers in India and he has produced several stellar works on celluloid. His recently-bankrolled political thriller Article 370 has emerged to become a hit at the box office. The Yami Gautam Dhar-led film experienced a great second weekend but saw a huge drop on Monday. The makers seek stability in the domestic arena now.

Box office

Marching toward the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 1.75 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 52.6 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and viewers. The film revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The cast includes Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, and Priya Mani, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post