'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is directed by Aradhana sah and Amit Joshi

'Teri Baaton Mein...' crosses Rs. 68 crore in 2 weeks

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:56 pm Feb 24, 202401:56 pm

What's the story The Bollywood flick Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has raked in over Rs. 68 crore at India's box office within two weeks. Despite a strong opening weekend, the movie experienced a dip in recent days but is now heading toward the Rs. 75 crore mark, maintaining its momentum. This shows that the film, offering a unique love story, has appealed to viewers.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the second big Hindi release of 2024, after Fighter, and was released on February 9. The film also features Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi, and others in supporting roles. Similar to other movies in theaters, this movie's ticket prices were also slashed to Rs. 99 to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day across theaters in India on Friday. This helped it witness a good rise in collections and footfalls.

Performance on Day 15

Film benefited most from night shows

Per industry tracker Sacnilk, the science fiction romantic comedy-drama witnessed an overall 58.74% Hindi occupancy in theaters, with the night shows alone at 86.62% occupancy, on Friday. This was followed by a 71.3% occupancy rate for evening shows, 52.44% in afternoon shows, and 24.6% for morning shows. In terms of collections, it earned Rs. 2.5 crore, taking its total box office earnings to Rs. 68.5 crore.

Second week, upcoming competition

Will the film enter Rs. 100 crore club?

The film garnered Rs. 21.65 crore in its second week, marking a 51.18% decrease in ticket sales compared to its debut week. As Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya enters its third week, it faces stiff competition from Yami Gautam Dhar's Article 370 and Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed Crakk - Jeetega to Jiyega! It remains uncertain whether the movie can hold its ground at the box office and reach the coveted Rs. 100 crore milestone.

Candid conversations

Kapoor on quitting smoking

Separately, Kapoor, who portrays a robotics engineer in the film, recently discussed his smoking habits and decision to quit during a candid chat with Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha. He revealed that he used to smoke, hiding it from his daughter. "I told myself that I am not going to do this forever and that is actually the day I decided to quit smoking as I didn't want to hide it from my daughter Misha anymore."