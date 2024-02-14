'Eagle' box office collection

By Aikantik Bag 10:11 am Feb 14, 202410:11 am

What's the story Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is back with a bang! Yes, the superstar's latest venture Eagle has been garnering praise from the critics but it has not been able to capture the box office. The movie opened to decent numbers and experienced a good weekend but it has not been able to make a mark on weekdays. It is seeking gradual momentum for survival.

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Gattamneni film earned Rs. 1.25 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 18.85 crore in India. The bilingual film has a crucial weekend ahead for revival. The cast includes Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, Vinay Rai, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivasa Reddy, among others. The project is bankrolled by People Media Factory.

