Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' needs commercial boost for longevity
Mahesh Babu is a regal superstar of Telugu films, and over the years, his stardom has increased by folds. The actor's recent project Guntur Kaaram was in the buzz for a long time and opened to massive numbers. However, due to a lukewarm response, the mass masala film could not experience exponential growth. Currently, it is struggling for gradual momentum at the box office.
Aiming for the Rs. 150 crore mark in India
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 120.8 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and locked horns with Teja Sajja's Hanu Man. The cast includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Easwari Rao, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, among others.