#1

Vyjayanthimala

Veteran actor and former parliamentarian Vyjayanthimala has been awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award accorded by the Government of India. Vyjayanthimala was active in the Indian film industry from the 1940s to 1970s as an actor. She primarily worked in the Hindi and Tamil film industries and is known for films such as Bimal Roy's Devdas, Naya Daur, Aasha, and many others.

#2

Chiranjeevi

After receiving the Padma Bhushan award in 2006, senior actor Chiranjeevi has been accorded with the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to the Indian film industry. Predominantly working in the Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi is also a part of the Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. The actor took to social media to congratulate former Vice-President of India, Venkaiyyah Naidu on receiving Padma Vibhushan.

#3

Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty's contribution to Indian cinema spans over four decades. He made his acting debut in Bengali and Hindi cinema in 1976 and 1977, respectively. Over the many years of his active career, Chakraborty has enthralled us with his performances in films like Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki and Dance Dance. A three-time National Film Award winner, he has been honored with Padma Bhushan.

#4

Pyarelal Sharma

Legendary music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma has also been awarded Padma Bhushan. He, along with his late composer-partner Laxmikant Kudalkar, gave us many memorable albums in Hindi and Marathi films as the iconic duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal. In their 35-year-long career, they composed films for over 600 films, including songs such as Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, My Name Is Lakhan, Jumma Chumma De De, etc.

#5

Usha Uthup

Bollywood singer Usha Uthup has also become a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Award. Back in 2011, she was awarded the Padma Shri, which is the fourth-highest civilian award accorded by the Indian government. Uthup is known for lending her voice to popular numbers like Hari Om Hari, Darling, Rabha Ho Ho Ho, and many others.

#6

Vijayakanth

The late actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth was awarded the Padma Bhushan Award posthumously. Vijayakanth passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 71. During his acting career of four decades as a leading Tamil star, he was credited for his roles in movies such as Vaidehi Kathirunthal (1984), Amman Kovil Kizhakale (1986), Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran (1988), Senthoora Poove (1988), Pulan Visaranai (1990), and others.