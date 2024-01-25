Venkaiah Naidu, actor Chiranjeevi among Padma Vibhushan recipients
On the eve of 75th Republic Day celebrations, the government announced the prestigious Padma Awards. The Padma Vibhushan was awarded to Vyjayantimala Bali, Konidela Chiranjeevi, M Venkaiah Naidu, Bindeshwar Pathak (posthumous), and Padma Subrahmanyam. The Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, is awarded for "exceptional and distinguished service."
Humbled by the honor: Naidu on X
First woman judge of SC awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously
First woman judge of Supreme Court Chief Justice M Fathima Beevi (posthumous) was among the 17 Padma Bhushan awardees. The other recipients are: Hormusji N Cama, Mithun Chakraborty, Sitaram Jindal, Young Liu, Ashwin Balachand Mehta, Satyabrata Mookherjee, Ram Naik, Tejas Madhusudan Patel, Olanchery Rajagopal, Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo, Togdan Rinpoche, Pyarelal Sharma, Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur, Usha Uthup, Shri Vijaykanth, Kundan Vyas, Usha Uthup.
First woman mahout among 34 Padma Shri awardees
The Centre released the full list of Padma Shri awardees 2024 on Thursday. 34 people were conferred the award. The list includes India's first female elephant mahout, Parbati Baruah; divyang social worker from Sirsa, Gurvinder Singh; plastic (reconstructive) surgeon and social worker, Prema Dhanraj and Yazdi Maneksha Italia, who pioneered development of India's inaugural Sickle Cell Anemia Control Program (SCACP).