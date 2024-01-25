Twitter Post

Humbled by the honor: Naidu on X

Padma Bhushan

First woman judge of SC awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously

First woman judge of Supreme Court Chief Justice M Fathima Beevi (posthumous) was among the 17 Padma Bhushan awardees. The other recipients are: Hormusji N Cama, Mithun Chakraborty, Sitaram Jindal, Young Liu, Ashwin Balachand Mehta, Satyabrata Mookherjee, Ram Naik, Tejas Madhusudan Patel, Olanchery Rajagopal, Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo, Togdan Rinpoche, Pyarelal Sharma, Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur, Usha Uthup, Shri Vijaykanth, Kundan Vyas, Usha Uthup.

Padma Shri

First woman mahout among 34 Padma Shri awardees

The Centre released the full list of Padma Shri awardees 2024 on Thursday. 34 people were conferred the award. The list includes India's first female elephant mahout, Parbati Baruah; divyang social worker from Sirsa, Gurvinder Singh; plastic (reconstructive) surgeon and social worker, Prema Dhanraj and Yazdi Maneksha Italia, who pioneered development of India's inaugural Sickle Cell Anemia Control Program (SCACP).