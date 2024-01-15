24.8cr Indians escaped poverty in past 9 years: NITI Aayog

By Rishabh Raj 07:04 pm Jan 15, 2024

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh recorded the largest decline in the number of multidimensional poverty

In the past nine years, India has made impressive strides in the fight against poverty. Approximately 24.82 crore people escaped poverty, according to a discussion paper by NITI Aayog. The findings reveal a significant decline in overall multidimensional poverty, dropping from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23.

What is multidimensional poverty?

Multidimensional poverty looks beyond monetary aspects to gauge people's well-being, considering factors such as health, education, and living conditions. If someone lacks essentials in multiple areas, they are considered multidimensionally poor. For example, having no access to education, poor health, and inadequate housing collectively contribute to multidimensional poverty, providing a more comprehensive view of a person's overall living conditions.

State-wise progress

States with historically higher poverty rates have experienced a faster decline, showcasing a reduction in disparities. Uttar Pradesh leads the way, with 5.94 crore individuals escaping multidimensional poverty, followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore, Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore, and Rajasthan at 1.87 crore. This reflects positive momentum in traditionally struggling regions.

Accelerated decline in poverty

The discussion paper notes that the pace of poverty reduction has accelerated in recent years. Between 2015-16 and 2019-21, the annual rate of decline was 10.66%, surpassing the 7.69% recorded from 2005-06 to 2015-16. "The government's persistent dedication and resolute commitment to enhancing the lives of the most vulnerable and deprived have been instrumental in this accomplishment," said NITI Aayog.

Government initiatives and achievements

Programs like Poshan Abhiyan and Anemia Mukt Bharat have improved healthcare access, while the Targeted Public Distribution System ensures food security for 81.35 crore beneficiaries, according to NITI Aayog. Initiatives like Ujjwala Yojana for clean cooking fuel, Saubhagya for enhanced electricity coverage, and transformative campaigns such as Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission have collectively improved living conditions, the agency noted.