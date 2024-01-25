Family history

The Gujral family asserts that their ancestor, Kundan Lal Gujral, invented the butter chicken recipe in the 1930s while in Peshawar (now in Pakistan). The dish consists of tender tandoor-cooked chicken pieces combined with a rich tomato gravy, butter, and cream. Monish Gujral, managing director at Moti Mahal, stated, "You cannot take away somebody's legacy... The dish was invented when our grandfather was in Pakistan."

However, owners of Daryaganj restaurant also claim the dish's origins, arguing that their relative Kundan Lal Jaggi collaborated with Gujral when he relocated his restaurant to Delhi in 1947. They believe this partnership grants them the right to call themselves the original home of butter chicken, a claim they say they trademarked in 2018. The Gujral family is seeking $240,000 in damages from Daryaganj, allegeding that the restarunt copied Moti Mahal's website and also its "touch and feel."

Highly popular in countries like the United Kingdom(UK), the origin of Butter Chicken is yet not certain. Daryaganj also shared with Reuters a faded, hand-written partnership document registered in 1949. Besides butter chicken, both restaurants are also contesting over a Dal Makhni recipe.