Delhi HC rejects Gandhis's, AAP's plea against I-T assessment transfer

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Income Tax department's decision to transfer the tax assessment of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to its central circle from a faceless assessment. The Delhi HC scrapped a bunch of pleas moved by the leaders, the AAP, and other charitable trusts against the decision.

Gandhis claim transfer based on arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's case

Apart from the Gandhis and the AAP, the HC also upheld the transfer of assessments of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, Young Indian, and the Jawahar Bhawan Trust, all non-profits managed by the Gandhi family. The Gandhis's petitions claimed the transfer was based on the findings in arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's case, but aren't associated with them.