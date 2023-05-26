India

SC grants interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 26, 2023, 11:45 am 1 min read

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds. Jain was shifted to the ICU at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi on Thursday after he reportedly slipped and fell in the washroom of Tihar jail, where he has been lodged in an alleged money laundering case.