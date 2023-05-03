India

SC declines to commute terrorist Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 03, 2023, 01:20 pm 1 min read

Balwant Singh Rajoana was convicted for his role in assassinating former Punjab CM Beant Singh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to commute Babbar Khalsa terrorist Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence to life imprisonment, reported Live Law. The court left the decision to the central government whether to consider Rajoana's mercy plea. Notably, the terrorist was convicted for his role in assassinating the former chief minister of Punjab, Beant Singh, in August 1995.

Home Ministry delaying decision on Rajoana's mercy plea

The court said the delay in deciding Rajoana's mercy plea by the Union Home Ministry could be construed as its disinclination to commute his sentence. Rajoana's plea has been pending in the top court since 2020. He had claimed that the Centre in 2019 announced that it would commute his death sentence, but he has not been freed from death row yet.