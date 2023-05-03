India

'Mohammed Shami still involved with prostitutes': Estranged wife's shocking claims

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 03, 2023, 12:15 pm 1 min read

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of adultery and domestic abuse

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, has filed a Special Leave Petition with the Supreme Court, alleging that a criminal case against him has been "erroneously stayed for the past four years, without any just circumstances." According to India Today, Jahan has accused Shami of having extramarital affairs with prostitutes even when on tour with the senior national cricket team.

Why does this story matter?

Jahan first accused Shami of domestic violence and adultery in 2018.

The cricketer and his brother were then questioned by the Kolkata Police's women's grievance cell.

In 2019, an Alipore court issued an arrest warrant against Shami, although it was later stayed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also cleared him of any wrongdoing after his wife accused him of match-fixing.

Shami demanded dowry, has extra-marital affairs: Jahan

In her latest plea, Jahan accused Shami of demanding a dowry. She further alleged that the fast bowler continues to have extramarital affairs with prostitutes, especially on BCCI tours. Earlier in January, Shami was ordered to pay Rs. 50,000 as personal monthly alimony to Jahan by a Kolkata court. However, she wasn't happy with the amount and demanded Rs. 10 lakh per month.