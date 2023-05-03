India

Centre to form panel to look into LGBTQIA+ community issues

Centre to form panel to look into LGBTQIA+ community issues

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 03, 2023, 12:05 pm 1 min read

Government agrees to set up committee to look into issues faced by LGBTQIA+ community

The central government has agreed to set up a committee headed by the Union Cabinet Secretary to assess LGBTQIA+ community suggestions to ease the problems faced by members of the community in their day-to-day lives, according to the news agency ANI. This is a developing story, and additional details are still awaited.

Twitter post