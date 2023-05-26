India

COVID-19: India registers 490 new cases, 2 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 26, 2023, 11:02 am 1 min read

Over 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in India

India registered 490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, an 8.41% drop compared to Thursday's cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Friday morning. With this, the country's tally of coronavirus infections has now increased to over 4.49 crore. Meanwhile, with two new deaths, the fatality toll rose to 5,31,856.

Active caseload stands at 5,707

The official data also revealed that India's active caseload currently stands at 5,707. As of now, more than 4.4 crore patients have recovered from the deadly disease, and the recovery rate is 98.8%. Additionally, over 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the citizens of the country since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation campaign in January 2021.