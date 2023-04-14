India

India records 11,109 COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in 24 hours

India records 11,109 COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in 24 hours

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 14, 2023, 11:01 am 1 min read

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 5,31,064

India has recorded 11,109 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,47,97,269, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data updated on Friday. With 29 new deaths due to the disease, the death toll went up to 5,31,064. Reportedly, the new XBB.1.16 variant, Arcturus, is responsible for the sudden surge in infections.

Active COVID-19 cases cross 49,000-mark

The official data also revealed that the active caseload in the country has reached 49,622. So far, 4,42,16,583 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus. The current recovery rate is 98.7%, while the fatality rate is 1.19%. Additionally, over 220.6 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to the citizens since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation campaign.

COVID-19 cases are rising, but don't panic: IMA

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised people not to panic and maintain hygiene. In a statement on Monday, IMA said, "People in high-risk groups— pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised— face an increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. We need to protect them."