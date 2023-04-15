India

COVID-19: India logs 10,753 new cases, 27 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 15, 2023, 10:27 am 1 min read

The death toll has risen to 5,31,091 in India

India registered 10,753 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a 3% drop compared to Friday's 11,109 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Saturday morning. The country's tally of coronavirus infections has now increased to 4,48,08,022. Meanwhile, with 27 new fatalities on Friday, the death toll rose to 5,31,091.

Active caseload crosses 53,000 mark

As per the official data, the country's active caseload stands at 53,720. As of now, 4,42,23,211 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, and the recovery rate is currently at 98.69%. Additionally, over 220.6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the citizens in the country since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation campaign in January 2021.