COVID-19: India records 3,720 new cases, 20 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 03, 2023, 10:43 am 1 min read

India on Wednesday reported 3,720 new cases of COVID-19, a slight increase from Tuesday's count of 3,325 infections, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data. Meanwhile, the active caseload was recorded at 40,177. In the last 24 hours, 20 new fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 5,31,584.

Death rate stands at 1.18%

Per the ministry, India's recovery rate was recorded at 98.73%, with 7,698 patients discharged in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, the death rate stands at 1.18%. So far, the government has administered over 220.66 crore doses of vaccines against the disease. In total, the country has recorded over 4.49 crore COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began more than three years ago.